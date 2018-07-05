-
Now Playing: Trump says Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'
-
Now Playing: McCain doesn't hold back on Trump in memoir
-
Now Playing: McCain reveals his wish for Trump not to attend his funeral
-
Now Playing: Giuliani opens flood gates to new questions about Trump
-
Now Playing: Dem strategist: Administration 'got caught telling the truth' on $130,000 payment
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' lawyer reacts to questions raised about the president's legal web
-
Now Playing: Giuliani on when Trump learned of $130,000 payment: 'Don't know and doesn't matter'
-
Now Playing: Giuliani says Trump paid money to Stormy Daniels after months of Trump's denials
-
Now Playing: New questions surrounding Trump's personal attorney
-
Now Playing: State Supreme Court vacates Michael Skakel's murder conviction
-
Now Playing: Trump says planned US-North Korea summit has a date and location
-
Now Playing: Trump praises judge who blasted special counsel probe at Manafort hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump praises federal judge who questioned broad scope of Mueller probe
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks for the third year in a row at the NRA Convention
-
Now Playing: Gun rights will 'never be under siege as long as I am your president': Trump to NRA
-
Now Playing: Has WH press secretary Sarah Sanders lost her credibility?
-
Now Playing: Trump backs WH chief, says Kelly 'doing a fantastic job'
-
Now Playing: Trump insists he didn't change his story on Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: Trump says date and location are set for North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: One millennial mom's foster-to-adoption journey