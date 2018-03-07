Transcript for Trump meets with Supreme Court candidates

To Washington now where the battle is brewi over the supreme court. Esident trump meeting with court candidates thisweek four yesterday, two more expected as earlys today as he prepares to anno his pick for replace retiring justice Anthony Kennedy on monday,uly 9th. Kyra Phillips is here. Reporter: He met with four potential justes each getting inutes with the president and he say he's ramping up for his search for supreme cou nominee. Take a listen. I interviewed and met W footential justices of our great supreme court. They are outstandin people they arellydible people in so many different ways, academically and every other way. Repor sources confirming us now, GE, our leading contenders at the moment. Judge Brett naugh, judge Amy coney Barrett, judge amulhapar judge Raymond kethledge and two additional contenders LI to meet with trump this week, justice joanlarsen, we're told, also justice Thoma Hardiman. Now, we're also told trump wants a younperson, som who will be there for decades to come a have a lasting impact. They are a on T list of those 25 WOU were vet by the federalis society. We know there's so much energy from both parties arod the issue of abtion. Reporter: Oh, boy, that is very ue. The president is actually predicting, George, a vic confirmation. That's the word being used and abortions at the center of that. He promised to appoint justices who would overtu roe versus wade duringhe campaign however he's not saying tt now which I found interesting. At the briefing yesterday, I really couldn't get a direct answer when I asked if the president wants to see roe versus wade overturned. Here it is. Ishe president still committed tonting pro-life judge. As the presidentaid last week Hnot going to talk thatjudges about speci cases. He's looking for individ that have the right inect, the rightemperament and that will uold the constitution. George, during the campaign you may remember the president said, I am pro-life and will appointpro-life judges. Thismorning, he is just N goat far and nds as many vote he can to ensure his pick is confirmed. Okay, Kyra Phillips, thanks very much.

