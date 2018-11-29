Transcript for Trump: Michael Cohen is lying, a 'weak person'

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning coming back on the air right now because president trump has now responded that major breaking news of the morning that his former lawyer fixer Michael Cohen. Has pled guilty to making a false statement to congress about. A trump tower project in Moscow that he worked on during the presidential campaign in 2016. This is a plead part of a plea deal he is reaches seen leaving the courthouse. They're in Manhattan with his attorney a plea deal he has reached with a special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation. Michael Cohen of course a longtime confidant and lawyer. To president trump was working on the tower trump tower during the 2016 campaign lied about it in 2017 in this is what he said in court this morning. I may be state has to be consistent with individual ones messaging and to be loyalty individual wanna hear whether chief. Legal analyst Dan Abrams individual one president truck. Right and so the question becomes who else. May have made statements to make sure that that narrative was consistent on this issue and why. This is this basically relates to win did they stopped trying to dude business. In Russia. A big business in Russia. Was it just sort of a little thing that they discussed and dismissed in in January or was it something how deep in the campaign president trump on the South Lawn. So is this story. Go back. And look at the paper that Michael cone road. Before he testified about at north seventh. It talked about his position. What he's trying to do because he's a weak person I'm not a very Smart person what he's trying to do. Is and at headed very simple we've got himself a big presence at. And he tried to get a much lesser prison sentence why make give up the story got. Did he was right it doesn't matter because I was that loud. They do whatever I want it during the campaign I was running my business a lot of different things during the gift bags are very simply. Michael Collins is flying. At least try to get a reduced sentence for things that have nothing to do it made let let me go a step. I think he should go back do I think it was January. It was just me put it very well by Catherine Herridge has been terrific reporter art pop. She talked about a letter that he died Saturday very elaborate added specifically talked about this deal. This bill was a very public field everybody knows about this deal I wasn't trying guy did it. Okay. Good job about it and we have a lot of we have a lot of big. What they're bad about it may get what kind elected activated at. We're very close to doing nothing would dine out but I don't know that I want to do it. Because what we have right now is billions and billion dollars updated to the United States. So I really got no but I will tell you that. I think -- don't want to make could be held out hope that could make it into. But frankly I like that it we have right now. I'd rob a late. We haven't navigated updating I would think about it but we happened that night back. I think it's a very good time. What happened. I doubt we're getting a five Ford I'm gonna happen of the blame for. I don't like that set up that would I would bad weather but we didn't get that and they did not make it about big board meeting did just that. People probably. They're bring it up yet. I don't hate you get dog. And that gap by Alec. Another question was dashed yesterday about part with respect evolve out of court who. It's very sad what's happened the ball the way he's being treated I've never seen anybody treated so poorly but. The question was asked bid by the New York and I said no I have not offered any part. Fad. I think they ask or what ever. Like you I said I'm not taking that if they thought that they able. That was done as day light good pro video. Because a long time ago he gave me a favor. I love I'm a guy did BofA. Not at all. The other dog not worried at all about him you just take a look at his written document go back. Take a look at what he wrote it I think January get their written statement. I've got the fact. Temporary what do you. I don't know what you know you get with the helicopter. Look at that if we don't get the wall money is I'm more. We're in the got to get typically don't get border security bought the book got. You're breaking news this morning Michael Collins new plea deal. With special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian investigation or other senior White House. Correspond to saving the president's core message right there nothing to worry about Michael Collins a liar. It definitely expected he'd been calling Michael Hart a buyer for a long time but he can't escape from reality Michael Clarke was among those in the the president's inner most circle for a number. I'm struck by hand foot think the president just sat out there that he decided against the trump tower Moscow. Building but let's stop and he wanted to go forward with that he just decided on his own he eventually saying to run for office instead of pursuing this. This this project the question for president term break out is not whether it was okay for him back into place sixteen to move forward with a business deal. It was it's whether he has been telling the truth then and sense then about his dealings with Russia and he has repeatedly said. Time and time again I had no dealings with Russia. I don't know Vladimir Putin we just pulled and old sleep 2016 July 26 for the record I have. Zero investments in Russia if you believe Michael Collins there was an opposite Kelly they're trying to get trying to get an indirect pressure on the other. Was present trump asked about the spy Robert on questions we believe he was we don't know how we answer them right. And so president trump is right that when he says look I was allowed to continue working on my businesses while I was running that's true. The question is. Did he and then others potentially lie about it because of something bigger with Russia that's the big question yet. It is not just the lying about a potentially here's another another potentially if this deal kept on going later into the summer at a time in the we know that the Republican platform. Was changed to meet you sort of favor. The Russians and if it was shown that the president being involved in that then there could be a connection. Absolutely. And that's the question right so so it's not just deed he have a business in Russia in a vacuum. That's a separate question. And not a particularly important one as the president points out. The bigger question is did he tell the truth about it did he order or instruct other people took to lie about it and then the question becomes why in what was the and. And of course this is only what Michael Collins has fled to. He spent seventy hours the robber mother we don't know every subject you wouldn't be revealed in these filings city every subject and talked about Robert Mahler. Correct and all we know from this document is three stated lies. One. Plea deal one. Charge of one guilty plea on a particular count and the connection to present trump given what Michael conference. In court correct. Correct a connection to president trump but this doesn't necessarily take it to the next level. Of collusion with Russia or whatever the case may be more to come death me again thanks very much accelerator program. This has been a special report from Levy's.

