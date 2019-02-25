Transcript for Trump prepares for 2nd summit with Kim Jong Un

I don't watch our presidential preparing to leave today for a second son I would North Korean leader Kim Jun nine. After hosting a White House dinner for the nation's governors last night. Kim is already on its way he boarded an armored train for the long journey to Vietnam on Saturday. Our senior national correspondent Cameron at the White House for more on this Terry since the first summit no concrete progress. I'm North Korea getting rid of its nuclear weapons sinister agents lowering expectations of that this time around. That's right George good morning that is the central challenge for president trump for round two. This Donald Trump Kim Jung on romance. And while they have apparently struck a very warm relationship president trump is actually said they fell in love and he gushes over the letters you get from. Kim Jong you're actually right there have been no concrete steps no actual denuclearization. All they've stopped testing but they've done that before. So the goal here is a modest one just get them to do something real. To take away the threat. Of these weapons that they are opposed to the United States and that might mean dismantling their nuclear. How weapons facility their main one or perhaps declaring a freeze on all their nuclear programs are just come clean. He has to come back with something this town and meantime what a split screen moment we're gonna have the president is meeting with Kim Jung on his former lawyer fixer Michael Cohen appearing in public. On Capitol Hill to talk about his years basically telling lies for president John. That's right it is a big week for president that of a blockbuster hearing on Wednesday the president longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Conte. Before congress in public a loss to be testifying. Secret room for the intelligence committee he can. Talk about specific subjects relating to the Muller investigation but he can talk about everything else and that as you point out. Is a line between his campaign finance felonies okay Terry Moran thanks very much.

