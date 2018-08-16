Transcript for Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director

backlash this morning over president trump revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan who hasn't committed a crime but has been one of the president's fierce critics. Michael, as you know, many are calling this an abuse of power this morning. The white house is now doubling down and even put out a list of others, all those faces right there, all of them on notice saying they could be next. Let's get to our senior national correspondent Terry Moran who starts us off in Washington with the very latest. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, David. Another line crossed here. It's not unprecedented to have security clearance revoked. It's happened before for mishandling confidential information. President trump in his interview with "The Wall Street journal" made clear this is about the people, as he put it, who led the Russia investigation which he calls a witch hunt. Reporter: This morning the president's critics are calling it his enemies list. James clapper, James Comey. Reporter: People who publicly criticized president trump now targeted. The white house just messaged the entire American intelligence community, if you stand up and say things that upset the president or with which he disagrees, he will punish you. Reporter: The president has taken the unprecedented step of revoking the security clearance of one of his fiercest critics, former CIA director John Brennan, and he's reviewing security clearances for nine other current and former officials. I've seen this type of behavior and actions on the part of foreign tyrants. I never ever thought that I would see it here in the united States. Reporter: As the head of the CIA under president Obama, Brennan presented evidence of Russian interference to president-elect trump, lashing out to "The Wall Street journal," I call it the rigged witch hunt. It is a sham and these people let it, adding, it's something that had to be done. The white house insists this isn't about settling sres or trying to silence the career intelligence official who served under both Republicans and Democrats. Instead, they cite wild -- It's wholly inconsistent with access to the nation's most closely held secrets. Reporter: Since leaving government Brennan has broken with an old tradition that former senior security officials should steer clear of politics, calling the summit with Russian president Putin treasonous. Earlier this week tweeting, seems like you'll never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent and honest person, so disheartening, so dangerous for our nation. Nearly 4.1 million Americans have security clearances including 1.3 million with top secret clearances. Former officials keep those clearances so they can be called back into service in times of crises and provide guidance and expertise. If security clearances are now going to become a political tool in the hands of individuals such as Mr. Trump, that, I think, will send a very, very chilling message to individuals in the government. Let's get back to Terry Moran live at the white house. When Sarah Sanders walk into the white house briefing room she made it very clear this was a statement from the president, very rare for her to say that. We took note that the statement was dated July 26 which is actually three weeks ago, so it would appear this had been prepared and they were waiting for the right moment? Reporter: They were, David. I was in the briefing room when Sarah Sanders revealed that the white house was considering this move. It's been cooking for a while. The president looking for an opportune moment to strike. He said he didn't do it last week, he told "The Wall Street journal," because it was too hectic when he was on vacation in New Jersey. David. Waiting for the right moment. Terry Moran, thanks so much. Now the latest on the Paul

