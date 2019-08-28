Transcript for Trump wants FEMA money for immigration

just as we are about to hit the peak of hurricane season, we are now learning the president wants to take more than $155 million from FEMA and use that money in his fight against illegal immigration. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran has more from the white house. Terry, the outcry was swift on this one. Democrats say this is going to drain funding for disaster relief. Reporter: That's right. They say it's a bad trade-off and came as a surprise. It's $155 million from FEMA and $271 million from the department of homeland security altogether going down to the border. That's a lot of money and the administration says it's necessary. It's needed to deal with the huge influx of people coming to the southern border. It's going to be used to provide detention beds and hearing facilities and transportation costs in a situation where those facilities are already overcrowded and resources are strained right through but Democrats say this trade-off could have deadly consequences. Yeah, there's going to be definitely a fight over this one. One more immigration headline before we go from "The Washington post" reporting that the president trump is in a real race to finish his border wall before the 2020 election. There's even talk that he could possibly seize some private land to make this happen? Reporter: Well, that's always been in the cards, Cecilia. The government has the power of eminent domain but no question president trump is purring it right to the edge. This is, of course, his central campaign promise. It is still a rallying cry, as you know, at all his wrallys and wants it done and wants 500 miles of border wall by election day. There's only 60 done and pushing hard and even said he will pardon federal officials who broke the law in order to get it his aides say he's joking but they also confirm one other thing, he wants the wall painted black and wants it to be spiky on top. Black so that it's hot to the touch in the sun along the border. Very concerned about that aesthetic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.