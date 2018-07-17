Transcript for Trump stands his ground after Putin news conference backlash

First wt to get right to T fatrom president trump's summit with russn president Vladimir Putin. Prtsth white house end thebacklash growing thismorning. George I still there in Helsinki tracking it'll for us again this morning. Goodng, George. Good morning, guys. And president putinnned fou hours. It may have been the most F fateful four hours trump presidency to date. Imir Putin cmitted a act of war against the ud states, cyberwar against our elections. We saw president trump by his side takin Vladimir Putin's , nothing like that has ever happened fore. It is unlikely everoappen with an American president ag as Y Sahe backlash is Aly owing. Deats using words like traitoro talki Abo impeachment openingpe whether he has been compromised by theussian president also seeing while most reans are HOL ranks some of the hest criticism yet fromrepublican, evehe president's closest allies saying it wasiousmistake. I'm hiterry moranho was insiing thass conference. The president dug deeper. He dug deeper and his re loongt their feet and up at eeiling because it was difft to watchs Y S something an American president had never done before and T E world is reckoning withit. This summit lik no other as George ps out. Ledering notmuch what was done but what was said.here's a sple of the reaction. Re in Helsinki, trump, 0, Putin, 1s president Putin presents trump with soccer goal and a woulday it was an own goal. Ju a few hours after a press erence that stunned the world, president trump stood H ground stood by Vladimir Putin in an intervi withox news. St of all, he said there wassiwhatsoever. I guess he said as strongly as you can say it but ihought that president Putin was very, very strong. Reporter: The president E sum was a S and that talk of special counsel Robert Eller's investigation ts in the way. I thought it was a really amazing time. Not athat, Thi it's a shame we're talk about nucleaproliferationiferation, we're talk about Syria and humanitarian aid and we get questions he witch-ht. Reporter: And puts making headlines this morning T doing again that Russia has ever ifered with U.S. Elections. It was a scene that many ericans wl not soon forget on tlobal stage, Putin standing rig and president trumst shying away from holding him accntable F Russia's attack on U.S. Elections. Do you holdsi at all accountable for anything in particular? Yes, I I hold both countries responsible. I think that United States has been foolish. I Thi we' all been fool I think that the probe is a disaster for country. I think it's kept us apart. It's kept us seted. There was no collusion at all. Yb knowsit. Reporter: The president was asked choose who does he beeve, Putin or his own inlligence age. I have president Putin, he just said it's not Russia. Ll say this,on't see any reason why it would be. I have greatonfidence in my intelligenpeople, but will ll you THA president Putin S extremely strong and powerful in his DL today. Reporter: For Putin a tion about black Ds the Russian government have any cg Mia on president trump or his family? Reporter: I heard we had allegedly collected compromising mateals on Mr. Tr when he came too. Respected colleagues, W Mr. P came to Moscow, Diven know he was there and Putin was asked point blank. President Putin, didant president trump to win the electi , I did, yes, H said. I wanted him to win because H was tal about the normalization of russia/american lations. Moejts after the press conferencecl onslaught of sin reaction to present trump's performance, many frois party. What the pdent said tod is not accurate. The t'somntsade us look as a nation more like a pushover. Reporter: One of the president's staunchest Allie newt Gingrich imploring trump to clarify his statements in Helsinki on our ie stem and Putin. It is most serious mistake of his psiy and musbe corrected immeely. And even from thepresident's favorite cable N Chan this sharp rebuke. Hat's WHA made his pemance disgusting. I'm Y. I the way feel. 'Sight or left, it's just wrong. Reporter: His formecurity adviser pushing back. Ave seen that intelligence. I believe it a concluded there wasan meddling and erwhelming evidence of such. Reportehe shock waves extending ac tglob one headline read, Putin's poodle but back home president H at least one lawmaker in his rner, Rand Paul calling it trump derangement syndrome from the left. Shows people's hatred resident tru more th anything. That cascade of Rion most of it negative camele prest flying back to the United States. Can watch television on board E on he was and Gettinger a plane. Hee tohisit to make a new start, a lot business to dobuis subservient perfornce may have set that goal back. Oneweet fro the president so far saying he ts the intelligence agencies but he's G to haveo say more comint of that. I want to bring senat Jeff

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.