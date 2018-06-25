Transcript for Trump takes hardline stance on immigration as reunifications remain a question

E kids are off to camp and we are back Tok and begin with the crisis on the er. Some been reunited but this morning more than 2,000 mig children still separated from th es. How and when they will see their parents still open quons. A B question. This as pdent trump doubles on his hard-le immigration se now saying thoseho cross over illly should be sent back without due process orearing before a judge. Ouref whiouse correspondent Jon karlas more on all . Good rning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. With growing confusi surrouing the fate of the children who have been separated from their parents at the border, the presideow says he wants to take an even harder linen illegal immigration. Presidentrump is now taking S hardest line yet on those who cross the border illegally declaring via Twitter we cannot allow all these people to invade oucountry. When somebody cops in we must immediaty with no jud or court cases bring tm back from where theycame. It's an extraordinar assertion of governmen power and almost certainly unconstitutional. The supreme cot has repeatedly held even noncitizens have some basic right it has been standing practice that migrants are entitled to due process, a chance to ask foritical asylum in E United States. What preside trump suggested here is both illegalnd unnstitutional, the aclu tweeted. Any off who has swornn th to uphold T constitn and laws should disavow it unequivocally. Over the week in Las Vegas, th president riled up his supporters by talking up his hard line on immigration. We're going have the wall. We've already started it. I don' want judges. I want border patrol. I want I.C.E. Reporter: On the border the fate mosof the more than 2,000 children already separated from their parents is unclear. Some of those children were being moved from a processing ce over the weekend in McAllen, Texas. E governmt has been unable to answer basic quens about how or when most of those children will be reunited with their parents. These families aren't going to be ted any time soon. The conditions that they're going T be reunited under W be continued detentions and horrific condns. Reporter:o protests drawing lebrities and high-profile Democrats. He administration shourovidevidence for each and every cld has been reunited so THA people can see for themselves and we have som accountability. Reporter: As for therder that the president signed last we tond family separation, there is a growingealiza on re at the whiouse that it is simply not workable and that regardless, the courts are like strike down. As for what happens , it's ly anybody's gues when I a officials whatir game plan is, they that ultimately it is upo congress to fix this problem and,george, there is no indicat that that isng to happen any time soon. Real state there. Ledig into it with Dan Abrams a let's start with the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.