Transcript for Trump touts his upcoming Supreme Court nomination

We've going turn to president trump and his supreme court pick. Just hours from now the presidenll announce his nominee P ti. He says he's now down to four candes you're seeing there tweeting in part an exceptional person Wil be chosen. Terry Moran whoovs the supreme court for us is the, has the very late good morning, Terry. Repor good morning, robin. It is the big day,rent trump's pick iffirmed will likely change this court and our country for a generation on issues from abortion to environmental law fro affirmative action to the role of reln inlic life and so mothers we can't even imagine so the final four all conservatiederal appeals court judges, B kaugh, he is 53 years a washonian, he is long Ed the conservative supers and worked for Ken Starr on the bill clinton/monica Lewinsky investigation. Amy coney Barrett, she is the newbie, on the court for less than a ye a favorite among social nservatives. She's a professor of law.has been a professor of law at notre dame there is Raymond kethledge, 51 S old, a igder Ashing buddy of Neil Goh and last year when he was intewed for the spots asked if not you who should the president nominate. He said nominate ngorsuch and Thomas Hardiman, H 53 years old. He is a judge in Pennsylvania he been a judge a long distrind appeals court and he H a strong advocaten the president's sist judge Mary ananne trump rry. So, it's going to be a long for them. Very difficult for them to stop it. It's going to B to robin. You're right. So Republicans have 51 senators. They gotheority in the se. But with John McCain getting cancer treatment they're down to they'll need to hold on to thoscrats will have to hold on to all their votes. That's going to betough. They lost several whensuch nominated so they're targeting two Republican derate women, Susan Collins one and lisako of Alaska and the key issue there is abortion. Moren generations of American W and men have now lived with the constitutional right to bource. If the battle I on that ground the Democrats might have a chance. We'll see. Thank ou. Georgeil have live coverage of the president's announct at 9:00 P.M. Eastern right her on C. We'll see if the preside keep the suspense going till en.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.