Transcript for Trump tweets that ISIS 'is ready to fall'

Six people were injured, including five police officers. To the final push against ISIS in Syria. Our foreign correspondent James Longman is on the ground in eastern Syria with the latest. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. ISIS spent years in control of huge part of this region. They have now lost nearly all of their territory. Clearing them from both Syria and Iraq has been a tough fight. This morning, the land ISIS once controlled in Syria is all but gone. What was an area about the size of up IPD is down to about 7500 square foot. Far less than the largest American supermarket. A standoff with object 1,000 jihadis holding their own people hostage, shooting those trying to flee. Victory will only do B declare once the entire area iscleared. This spot right on the bankses of the euphrates was the ISIS front line for more than a year. Buildings now just rubble. The same story in hundreds of villages across the region. What will happen to the thousands of foreign extremists who flocked to join the state? One of them is this 19-year-old, a British schoolgirl who joined ISIS to marry a fighter four year ago. Claiming the other two died in the desert. I think people should have sympathy for me. Reporter: She says she has no regrets but wants to come home. Didn't know what I was getting into when I left. I was hoping that maybe for the sake of me and my child, they'll let me come back. Because I can't live in this camp forever. Reporter: What to do with ISIS fighters and their wives has now become a nay jor issue. Donald Trump is calling for U.S. Allies to repate -- repatr irk ate they're own citizens. Thank you, James. Now to new fallout from those disturbing hazing allegations at LX Su. Several school administrators

