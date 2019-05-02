Transcript for Trump's inaugural committee hit with new investigation

We will see that coming up. Big day in Washington. Live look at the capitol where president trump is going to deliver his state of the union tonight. It's a week later than planned thanks to that government shutdown and the president has his job cut out for him. The house now led by a democratic speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and trump's approval rating just 37%, the lowest for any president two years into his term. And the big speech, George, comes after that breaking news overnight. ABC news has learned that federal prosecutors in New York have issued a wide-ranging subpoena to the president's inauguration committee investigating a series of possible felonies over that massive $107 million inauguration fund. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas will start us off from the desk. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning. Even as the Russia special counsel investigation nears a close, this morning an investigation of donors to the president's inauguration is escalating and causing new legal troubles. Sources tell ABC news that federal prosecutors are seeking documents and records related to the donors to the inauguration fund which as you said raised $107 million, the most in history. We're also told the subpoena is seeking a list of attendees to the events surround the inauguration and top level benefits for donors like photographs, opportunities with the president of the united States. Federal prosecutors appear to be examining whether a number of crimes were committed in connection with the inauguration ranging from fraud to illegal donations from foreign nationals. A spokesperson from the southern district declined to comment. They say they'll comply. Mueller's -- some signs that Mueller's investigation is coming to an end but this is just one sign that the investigations will continue on many fronts. Actually it is, George. The southern district investigation will continue and as we know, congress is just gearing up to start investigating the president of the United States. Okay, Pierre Thomas, thanks

