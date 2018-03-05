Transcript for Trump's legal team changes again

A lot to get to. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more on this as well. Jon, Rudy Giuliani is the president's attorney. Might had to have been some strategy there but a lot of the rest of the white house blindsided. Reporter: One white house spokesperson was on television afterwards and air force based about it and said simply I'm not an attorney, I just work at the white house. The white house has kept an arm's length arrangement from this not trusting the president's denials on this and, therefore, not repeating them. But, George, we do have some additional details about this arrangement with Michael Cohen and stormy Daniels and the reimbursement. According to a source familiar, the payments from the president to Michael Cohen began shortly after the president took office last week. Cohen had left the trump organization and gone into private practice. The payments we're told were primarily to reimburse for the stormy Daniels payment but not only for that there were other legal matters that Cohen was reimbursed for. Unclear what they were. They started after he became president. Yesterday, the president bringing in a new white house attorney to deal with the Mueller investigation. Reporter: That's right. Floyd -- emmet flood and Ty Cobb is out. Ty Cobb was the percentage, -- person on the president's legal team preaching cooperation and even saying nice things about Rosenstein to me yesterday. That is now over. It is essentially war now between the president's legal team and the special counsel. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.