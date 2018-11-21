Transcript for TSA braces for 'unprecedented' fliers on Thanksgiving

down the storm of holiday travelers. Airports are bracing for what could be the busiest Thanksgiving ever. Let's take a look at the flight tracker. See how busy they already are this morning. Look at that. Now we are learning that the military is opening up some of its restricted airspace so commercial flights can get through. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley is at Reagan national outside of D.C. With the latest. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The pace is picking up. You can see this American jet, one of them that spent the night is being towed to a gate. You can see the line of jets getting ready to take off here. It's going to be a very busy day and you can feel it. Now we're normally used to snow and ice on this travel weekend but it was fog in Seattle that caused a problem. Three-hour delays for part of the day. If you are flying today, you are one of nearly 3 million flyers if you can believe that number which could be a record actually. 6% over last year. The airlines that deal with that have added 158,000 seats by bringing in bigger planes than the ones that they would normally use. Getting you through security, TSA added 1200 officers, 80 canine units to try to get you through. Robin, I talked to the airlines. They say they're in pretty good shape and think it's going to be pretty good traveling even though we may set a record, robin. If we do set this record, that's going to be a lot of passengers, does that mean that the probability of getting bumped will increase as well? Not really, because no airline wants a passenger not to get home for the holidays so they don't overbook as much during these holidays and as you mentioned, the planes are a little quicker and opened up some airspace off the east coast that is for the military so the commercials can come through, robin. All sounds good. Thanks so much.

