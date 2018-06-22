Transcript for Urgent hunt for dangerous bear in Alaska

Amazon should have to too. A hunt for a dangerous bear in Alaska. It killed a hiker and then they believe it injured another person. Kayna Whitworth has the latest on the search. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Good morning. So the person hurt was a member of the search party. Officials telling us that they believe the bear was protecting its prey. The body of the hiker and when it got too close the bear attacked. This community on high alert after a black bear may have killed a man. Searching on the sky and foot. The bear is still out there. We had the department stay out most of the night on site waiting for him to return. Reporter: 44-year-old Michael Solis went hiking Monday night. Family members worried when he didn't return. We were searching for my cousin. We were going in parties of three. Reporter: A group including his cousin Wendy went into the park searching when a brown bear attacked lunging toward the group. We were going down the trail and you could hear noise to the left and I look and this brown bear comes lunging out. Reporter: Police arriving searching the area when they made the gruesome discovery finding Michael's body. Park officials believe the bear was protecting its prey. Bound bears it end to aggressively defend what they consider their property. So the bear is still on the loose and while bear attacks are rare, they ask people hiking anywhere to go in group, make lots of noise and carry bear spray. Guys. Good to keep in mind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.