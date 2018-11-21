Transcript for Urgent investigation after mysterious mansion fire leaves 4 dead

The latest on that mysterious mansion fire that left four family members dead. Investigators are now trying to determine whether it was arson and whether it's connected to another fire at a relative's home nearby. Gio Benitez is on the scene in New Jersey for us. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey there, good morning. Yeah, that mansion is just behind these trees here. This is as far as we can get because investigators are still there looking for any evidence trying to figure out how this all even started. This morning, a mystery. A well to do New Jersey neighborhood, a $1.5 million mansion going up in flames, the fire turning deadly. Unfortunately we have confirmed that there are four fatalities that were found to be at the home. It's two adults and two children. Reporter: Authorities say a man was found dead in front of the house. His wife and two children found dead inside. And now police believe this was possibly intentional. We are investigating this as an arson, an intentional fire but I have nothing further in terms of investigating the fatalities that I can provide at this time. Reporter: To make it all even stranger law enforcement sources say the owner of the mansion is a relative of the owner of this home in ocean township, new Jersey, which also caught fire Tuesday morning. Nobody was hurt there. The relatives are business partners running a New York area technology company. This part of New Jersey is the kind of town that celebrities flock to. Bruce Springsteen owns an estate, Jon Stewart and his wife have an animal sanctuary but now it's at the center of this potential murder mystery. And police haven't named any suspects just yet but insist this community is safe, that nobody else here is in any danger and that's because they don't believe this was a random act. Robin. All right, thinking about those families. Thank you very much, gio.

