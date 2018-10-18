Transcript for Urgent search for missing postal worker gone without a trace

Now to the urgent search for a pregnant postal worker who vanished in Chicago without a trace more than two weeks ago. Police releasing this surveillance video of Kierra coles showing her hours before she was reported missing. Linsey Davis is here. The postal service now offering a reward for information. That's right, good morning to you. The postal service is offering a $25,000 reward. That's in addition to another 3500 from the postal union for information leading to the safe return of Kierra coles. She is said to be about three months pregnant and hasn't been seen since October 2nd. The search intensifying for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra coles. My daughter is missing. Reporter: The 26-year-old who recently told friends she was about three months pregnant with her first baby was last seen just over two weeks ago captured on this surveillance video in her Chicago neighborhood leaving her apartment dressed in her work uniform. Whatever it is going on, I wish she'd come back. I wish this never happened. I hope whatever it is on her mind or whatever, I hope she comes back to us. We all waiting on her and I'll be out here. Return my baby back to me. Reporter: But instead of getting in her car she walks past it, her family says they found her cell phone and purse in the car. The locksmith pretty much came and he got in her car for us and I moved her jacket and her cell phone was sitting right there on the seat. She wouldn't go this long without talking to me. We talk every day. We talk every day. She wouldn't have me worrying like this. Basically I'm just waiting for her to just walk through the door. Reporter: The U.S. Postal inspection service where she works said she called in sick that morning. We won't rest until we find our cyst remember. Reporter: Police have no evidence of a an abduction but fear foul play might be involved. They're praying she comes home safely. We don't know if she's warm, if she's hungry, you know, like what's really going on? We just don't understand and we want her to come home. Her mom says she remains hopeful her daughter will return safely. You can imagine for any mom but feels sick every morning waking up and realizing that there's still no new information because really just bizarre circumstances here. So bizarre. Only hope she comes back safe

