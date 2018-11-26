Transcript for US-Mexico border reopened after migrants attempt to breach fence: Border Patrol

A protest at the southern border turned violent Sunday when hundreds of Central American migrants broke through lines of Mexican police officers. Making a mad dash toward the United States. Customs and border regions firing off tear gassing shutting down one of the world's busiest ports of entry to people on both sigh. We will close entry into the country for a period of time until we get it under control. It's an option president trump has threatened repeatedly this morning tweeting that many of the migrants are quote stone cold criminals. Writing they are not coming in today USA we will close the border permanently if need be congress fund the wall. Migrant groups say several people were hurt police arrested dozens more. The US customs and border protection agency saying in his state makes. In responding to some of these multiple incidents CBP personnel were required to deploy crown disbursing devices. To include pamper ball launching systems and CS canisters. That tension at the border simmering for weeks and before boiling over on Sunday some migrates still hoping that president would see their message it's. One sign reading mr. trump helpless pleased another. Mr. trump we hate you not. That border is back opening today and many of those 5000 migrants can doubt in Tijuana hope to apply for asylum. But president trump once sent to state in Mexico while their applications are processed which could take months. And only rally ABC news Washington.

