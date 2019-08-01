Transcript for US Navy veteran held captive in Iran since July

We turn to a new report overnight about an American Navy veteran held captive in Iran since July as tensions grow between our two countries. Our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz is in Washington with the latest. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: This is startling news this morning since as you said this is an American who has reportedly been held for nearly six months and this is the first the American public has heard of it. "The New York Times" says that Michael white, a-year-old Navy veteran, was visiting his Iranian girlfriend according to white's mother. He had visited the country numerous times before but failed to board his scheduled departure flight last summer. The mother said she filed a missing persons report and that the state department told her just three weeks ago white was in anranian prison. This morning the state department saying only we are aware of reports of the detection of a U.S. Citizen in Iran. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. Citizens abroad. But they would not give more information because of privacy concerns, George. He is not the only American being held in Iran. Reporter: He is not and relations are very tense with Iran and there are at least three other American citizens, two of Iranian descent imprisoned in Iran and another America Bob Levinson who has been missing for over a decade. As for Michael white, a consular visit is trying to be arranged through the Swiss. Thanks very much.

