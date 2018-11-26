US officials use tear gas on migrants at US-Mexico border

The San Ysidro port of entry near San Diego is now reopened after U.S. Border Patrol agents used tear gas to deter migrants as they tried to breach a fence.
2:46 | 11/26/18

Transcript for US officials use tear gas on migrants at US-Mexico border
Now to the rising tensions at the U.S. Border with Mexico. Migrants tried to breach a fence and border patrol used tear gas to try to stop them. This photo showed around the world shows the family running from the fumes. Our border is open again now. Matt Gutman has the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. Security is tighter here at the terminal. Additional border patrol is here as well. The Mexican government says it is going to deport the 500 or so migrants it says were involved in the clashes here at this terminal, one of the busiest on the planet. By the dozens they rushed the border, met by a wall of tear gas. It began Sunday when hundreds of Central American migrants protested at the border south of San Diego. At first clashing with Mexican police in riot gear, and then some sprinting past them and skirting those pickup trucks and barriers to the canals near the border terminal. Many seen climbing over barricades and hopping onto trains. Behind these coils of wire,

