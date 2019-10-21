Transcript for 3 US soldiers killed in training accident

We do want to turn to an accident that left three soldiers dead and three more injured. This happened in Georgia during a training exercise. They were in a Bradley fighting vehicle, an armored transport vehicle that rolled over into the water. Stephanie Ramos is at ft. Stewart, Georgia, with the latest. Reporter: Good morning. Officials say those three soldiers died and three others injured as you said when they were riding in the Bradley fighting vehicle and it rolled over into water early Sunday morning here at forth Stewart in Georgia. No other vehicles were involved and it's still unclear if the vehicle was going over a bridge at the time of the accident. The commanding general of the 3rd infantry division says it is a heartbreaking day. We are extremely saddened by the loss of three dogface soldiers and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the family as affected. They're part of the 1th armored brigade combat team and investigators will likely look at fatigue, the terrain and the vehicle itself as possible factors into this deadly T.J. And, Stephanie, three injured. What do we know about the severe weather -- severity of their injuries. Reporter: Two out of the three injured have been released from the army hospital here. The third was transferred to a hospital off post and is expected to be okay. Now, officials say they will release the names of those killed once their families have been notified. T.J. Stephanie Ramos for us, thank you so much. George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.