Transcript for USOC moves to take over USA Gymnastics in wake of sexual abuse scandal

We're back now with that gymnastics bombshell rocking the sports world. The U.S. Olympic committee is moving to shut down the organization that oversees all U.S. Gymnastics. This, of course, in the wake of the sex abuse scandal involving team doctor Larry Nassar. Erielle reshef is here with more. Reporter: Good morning. It was a surprise decision that many in the gymnastics world say was a long time coming. The so-called nuclear option, a move that could spell the end of an era for usa gymnastics. This morning, a massive shake-up in one of the olympics' most watched sports. The U.S. Olympic committee exercising the so-called nuclear option taking explosive steps to revoke usa gymnastics status as the national governing body citing its botched handling of the sex abuse scandal that rocked the sport. I have experienced flashback nightmares of the abuse. I hope that abuse will end with us. I hope people can learn from what happened to us, that this should never ever happen again. Reporter: The usoc writing the path is not crystal clear but our motives are. So, we move forward committed to ensuring the type of organization each gymnast and the coaches, trainers and club owners who support them deserves of the bombshell decision comes as they struggle to reinvent itself amid allegations it turned a blind eye and even covered up rampant sexual abuse by former team doctor, Larry Nassar. He was sentenced to 175 years in prison earlier this year. I just signed your death warrant. Reporter: Among his alleged victims, Simone Biles, Mckayla Maroney and Aly raisman. All we needed was one adult to have the integrity to stand between us and Larry Nassar. Reporter: This decision affects not just the elite of American gymnasts but the 150,000 athletes and 3,000 clubs around the country. The demand for usa gymnastics to surrender its status or face being shut down coming fresh off the world championships. Less than two years away from the 2020 olympics, the usoc is vowing to support training and support for hopefuls isn't hurt in the wake of the battle. Overnight, usa gymnastics responding to the decision, we will continue to prioritize our athletes' health and safety and focus on acting in the best interests of the greater gymnastics community. And usa gymnastics serves those 150,000 athletes, as you heard there, across the country. As of now, there is no organization standing by to fill that but one high-profile insider tells me the shake-up should have little immediate effect athletes or teams but may have a major impact on how it's run in the future. Let's bring in Christine Brennan who has been following the story from the beginning. So, you heard what was just said. People thought, many critics this should have happened long ago. Why now? Because the world championship, robin, just ended. Simone Biles, of course, becoming the four-time world champion, the U.S. Women's team winning and now the world title and the usoc did not want to disrupt that. Lord knows the athletes have been disrupted enough. But when you consider the -- that the usa gymnastics is now looking for its fourth CEO in less than two year, robin, something had to be done. Enough was enough. And just explain to people what impact this will have and how it can hopefully improve things. Well, decertification has only been done three other times by the U.S. Olympic committee in national governing bodies much less known, tae Kwon do and team handball and modern penitentiary athlon so this is a very big deal with the sport that so many care about. The immediate effect will be that the athletes have a feeling, a sense that the U.S. Olympic committee with the new CEO cares about them and is doing things differently and I think, frankly, that freshness, that sense, even the pr side of this, robin, is enough to let those athletes know. As far as Simone Biles and the others this he'll go full steam ahead just as they have and they've been the conscience of the sport as well as being the stars of the sport. They certainly have. I'll never forget them on the espy stage, all of them together. People want to know will it have any impact on the upcoming olympics? I don't think so. Well, first of all, I think they'll get this resolved before then. The committee has come in and the new CEO said we have to get it done now and it's a major statement and that's the big takeaway is the statement. I think the athletes -- there's going to be some uncertainty and upheaval but I think they will move forward just as they have. They have been remarkable when the adults haven't done the job, the athletes have said. Well said. Always appreciate your insight, Christine, thank you very much. Through all of this, the focus of the athletes has been amazing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.