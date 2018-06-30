Transcript for Video of police tasing unarmed man in broad daylight sparks outrage

The video shows the officer, this is in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, tasing an unarmed man who was sitting on the curb. ABC's Zachary kiesch is here with more. Good morning to you. Dan, good mning to you as well. There is a lot of reaction to this video online that shows police tasing a man in broad daylight. Now, while it doesn't show exactly what led up to it, the mayor has asked to equip officers with body cameras. This morning, an investigation into this video of an unarmed black man sitting on the curb being tased by police seen more than 2 million times. On your stomach. On your stomach. Arms out like an airplane. Reporter: Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, say they're responding to a 911 call of a man with a bat going after a group of people, but after arriving on the scene the police report says no bat was found. 27-year-old SHAWN Williams was instructed to sit down, to stick his legs straight out in front of him and cross his ankles but failed to follow instructions. Legs straight out or you're getting tased. You see him obey. Reporter: A second officer is also heard giving orders. Put your legs straight out and cross them now. Reporter: Denise Alvarez was there recording the encounter that result the in his arrest. The male cop is yelling at him talking about extend your leg, straighten your legs. , You got the female officer telling him to cross his legs. They made it like really confusing. Oh, c'mon bro. Put your legs straight out and cross them now. Oh, c'mon bro. I would have trained my officers to handcuff him first for safety of both him and the officers as well. He wasn't compliant but he wasn't threatening either. Reporter: In a videotape statement, Lancaster mayor danene Sorace called the video of great concern. Like you when I saw the video, I was upset by it. This has also affirmed my resolve to implement a body cam program in the city of Lancaster. Reporter: Police say the suspect had an outstanding warrant and he was arrested and released on bond. As the chief said we talked to, the optics of this are jarring to say the least. Just keeps happening. The constant drumbeat of these stories, and while each story is different, you know, there's a lot of consistency here too, so I don't know what else we can say. We talk about this week in and week out. Too often. Yeah. And cameras everywhere. All right, Zachary kiesch, thanks so much. Thank you guys so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.