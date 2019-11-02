Transcript for New warning of possible rabies exposure from bat at NBA game

Now to the new warning for NBA fans about raybies. Health officials in Indiana have issued an alert to fans that may have come in contact on the court last week. Look at the video. This was a pacers-clippers game. Interrupted twice because of a bat that got down there on the court. The health officials there in the state of indiare saying if you were at this game and came in contact with this bat, we need you to get hold of us or a health official because of the potentiar rabies. The bat is gone. They want to test to make sure. We saw it over the last couple of weeks at two spurs game. Several bats got down and were flying around. The next game, they made light of it. The coyote, the mascot for the spurs dressed as Batman tracked down the bat. But this was Manu ginobili. Do not do that ever. He picked the bat up and tossed to it the side. He had to get a rabies vaccination. Rabies is deadly to humans. Can you get it even if you're not bit? Health official say, usually, it's a bite. But they're warning folks in Indiana. We don't want to take chances. Better safe than sorry. They make light of it. This is a deadly disease we're talking about. It is. Thank you, T.J. Wow, ginobili. Wow. We're going from basketball to one of the greatest skiers of all time who is retiring.

