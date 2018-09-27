Transcript for What to watch at the Ford, Kavanaugh hearing

Let'sng I dbrams and sunny Hostin and, Dan, let me begin with you. Jeff fke a proxy Fors Ari trying to make up his mind. G questions. Who do W believe, how do we cide? First oall,hi isn'towgoing to be about Michael it's not but Dianne feinst it'sot to Abo the Democrats but the twoeople tying the S no mor ct anymore. This is going to Bebout Christine blasey Ford and Brett kavanaugand their ability. D, you know, sometimes we go into T kind of proceeding and , well, weind of know what the outcome is going to be. Evy littleent that make, each answer toestion, howhey ahe question it's going to be it because thisnot about a legal strd. About proof beyond a reasable doubt how the pu large and these senators interest thosenswers and whethehey belie them one more critil person, rach Mitchell, protor wi be askinguestions how doeshe do it what is E appropriate way to do it and the questns she M as She's a distinct disadvantage because's in therehout the benefit of an investigation. Rally WHE you ask questions you almost already know the ers so she's L are to acts also trying to ve theseators view into the cbilityf E personth to betestifying so I think dinitely has to askr. Ford gingerly about her recotion of T assault. But most of the questions I ink that will be most important are T queions of judgkanaugh and that is becahe sort of Pai himself that Thi box, Pai mself as tsdent athlete who wast concerned with communy servicend to Urch. Hav drank of beers, never blacked ou well, ere is a L of evidence on the other side of THA so think she really has to probe anf a O the senators determine especia two of thdeterminehae is not being credible O F right. I think told be disqualifying? Ts why Fox News inteiew wasuch a mist he drew a line in the sand on areahato. Y ouldave done that. Now hesbility qutions O drinknd sexual activity, ecetera. He didn't Ed do itnd- It' the Recor Absolutely and those will me of the question E question can the Republicans not inter wit Hering. I think they have to explore the other allegations, as well. Wll aweewa I'll anchor live cove at :00 St to gger right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.