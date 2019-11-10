Transcript for What to watch after Giuliani associates arrested

Jon Karl, thanks. Let's bring in Dan Abrams for more on this and take a step back coming up on the third week since the story broke and have subpoenas to so many administration officials, the impeachment investigation proceeding, but now this criminal investigation as welcomed with the arrest of Rudy Giuliani associates. These are two associates who were effectively Rudy Giuliani's boots on the ground in Ukraine and they're now indicted on the very crime that congress is investigating in the very place that congress is investigating. Campaign finance violations in Ukraine. So that's what they're charged with. Rudy Giuliani has got to be nervous here. Because the investigation is ongoing. That's what the U.S. Attorney said yesterday and Rudy Giuliani used to have his job. Absolutely and, look, also the fact that the last lunch these guys had was with Rudy Giuliani. They were not planning on unsealing this indictment, the U.S. Attorney wasn't. They felt they had to do it suddenly because they felt that these guys were leaving the country with one-way tickets and they needed to do it now and needed to do it fast, so the question becomes, did someone tip them off about the possibility of an indictment? You also had one report that Rudy Giuliani was also going to Vienna the next day which is where these two gentlemen were going. Absolutely, so there are all these factors that have to be examined here and, you know, they're going to both be following the money and they're going to be following the political favors, meaning who wanted what and why did they want it? You look at this indictment, and it tells you what they're accused of. It tells you the efforts to try to influence politicians including a $325,000 donation. Where did that money come from. Where did it come from? Why were they hiding it and going to such great lengths to hide that money and circumvent the campaign finance laws? So these are all questions that are going to be examined and they're not the sort of questions that Rudy Giuliani wants to be associated with. And examine both in criminal forms andn congress. Exactly. Thanks very much. Michael.

