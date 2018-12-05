White House silent over staffer's disparaging comments about McCain's health

More
New fallout over Trump and the White House not issuing a public apology or taking action after senior staffer Kelly Sadler spoke disparagingly of McCain.
4:04 | 05/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House silent over staffer's disparaging comments about McCain's health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55118980,"title":"White House silent over staffer's disparaging comments about McCain's health","duration":"4:04","description":"New fallout over Trump and the White House not issuing a public apology or taking action after senior staffer Kelly Sadler spoke disparagingly of McCain. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/white-house-remains-silent-staffers-disparaging-comments-mccains-55118980","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.