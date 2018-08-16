Transcript for Wife, stepson of man who crashed plane into house speak out

morning with the mother and son breaking their silence now about narrowly escaping their Utah home after her husband stole that jet and flew the plane right into their home with them inside. ABC's whit Johnson is here with how they're reacting this morning. Reporter: The mother and son say they were sound asleep before a massive bang shook the entire house followed by an explosion. Somehow they managed to escape the flames, escape the wreckage, only to find a plane lodged in their home and the overwhelming shock over who was responsible. The whole house, oh, my gosh. Reporter: Neighbors fearing for their lives after the man who lived in this Utah home intentionally crashed a plane right into it, sparking a massive explosion and furious flames. Do they know what happened? It's an airplane. Reporter: Miraculously, 47-year-old Duane Youd, the only one to die in the crash early Monday morning. His wife and stepson asleep inside at the time, this mning speaking out about how they escaped. I couldn't come out the front door. This was all engulfed in flames. I ran out the side and through the garage. I didn't know where my son was. Reporter: The plane, seen on surveillance video being stolen from a nearby airport that morning. Sandy Youd's son Colin sleeping on the second floor when the plane came slamming through. I felt the house shake and there was a boom. I don't know how I got out. Reporter: Photos showing the plane charred and in pieces in the front yard, along with a crushed car. As the mother and son reunited on the street, they looked at the damage. Once they saw the tail of the burning plane, they knew the pilot was sandy's husband, Duane Youd. He had been bailed out of jail just H earlier following an alleged domestic violence situation. Sandy and Colin still devastated by the loss despite his bizarre actions. I miss him. I can't believe he's not here. We miss him. I'm just so happy my mom and I got out. I don't know what we would have done. Reporter: Authorities say they still don't know the motive behind the collision but they say Youd called his biological children before the crash who were inside that home and told them to go to their mother's house which they, in fact, did. He gave his biological children the warning. A heads up, a warning. So many questions about this. The wife and the stepson saying they miss him this morning. You wouldn't expect that.

