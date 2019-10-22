Transcript for Wildfires in California force more evacuations

thanks very much. We move to those wildfires burning in California. Damaging several homes. At least seven fires burning out there right now. There are new alerts for fire danger as temperatures rise and winds pick up. Matt Gutman is in San Bernardino with the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. It was chaos out here. Firefighters racing to the scene. They actually scrambled up this hill pulling out a 90-year-old woman from that home and just across the way this house torched in minutes. Four kids inside pulled out just in the Nick of time. The car they were driven out in was on fire. Had to be put out. Now, firefighters managed to save most of this neighborhood but five people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. This morning, California in that critical fire danger. Multiple fast-moving fires burning near Los Angeles. This one in San Bernardino quickly destroying or damaging nine homes. Dozens of homes evacuated. Live rescue on A&E capturing firefighters pulling people from home. We're going to try that trace that we were going to do earlier with utilizing that ambulance to shuttle some folks out. Reporter: That came after a mass evacuation for hundreds of families in the city of pacific palisades. That fire quickly racing up a hillside. You can see those men with garden hoses trying to fight back the flames. Then they break for it and run. That sedan backing out is as the flames nip at it. Residents quickly evacuated. A fleet of firefighting planes overhead dive bombing them from ground. This woman on the way to the car thankfully managing to escape. And this man picking up his daughter from a nearby school on foot. The fire is there and she's on the other side. Reporter: First reported as a one-acre fire that grew to 40 acres in minutes, thankfully no one was hurt. Now, the power has been shut off in this neighborhood and so Cal Edison expects to shut it off to hundreds of thousands in southern California as we near that critical fire danger. The winds are expected to intensify. The temperatures are expected to rise and it is going to be an exhausting week here for firefighters. Okay, Matt, thanks very much. Tough week ahead. Exhausting for sure.

