Transcript for Window cracks on Southwest flight

Also making headlines, another scare on a southwest jet. This time a window cracking midflight forcing the piles to make an unplanned landing. This incident comes just two weeks after that engine explosion that killed a mother of two. ABC's David Kerley is at Reagan airport with the details. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. That incident two weeks ago on the mind of all those passengers on board that southwest aircraft. Especially when they heard a loud noise yesterday. This crack in a jet window -- There was a loud pop. Reporter: Sent shivers through the southwest 737. All the seats around the window just -- they ran away, and it was cracked through. Reporter: It was less than an hour into the flight from Chicago to Newark when this window cracked. You're on the plane and you saw the pictures of what that window looked like. Reporter: The pilots deciding to divert to Cleveland to have it checked but many on board immediately flashing back to that incident just two weeks ago when a window on another southwest jet broke partially sucking out a passenger who was pulled back in but did not survive. While this jet is 20 years old this window had been replaced in the past and was inspected just last month. The jet did not depressurize, that's because the windows are layered. Two structural panes and the one you touch inside. This crack appeared to be on the outside layer. So the passenger sitting next to that window wasn't in danger but I'm sure the loud bang and the thought of, oh, my, gosh, is that window going to let go was scary. Reporter: It has been flying for 50 years, this we're told is only the 27th time that a window layer has cracked in flight. This is rare, passengers were not at risk but the closest to that other incident still unsolved reminds us all that nobody likes a mystery when it comes to flying, Michael. Yeah, you're right about that. Thank you so much. Robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.