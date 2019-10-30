Transcript for Winds make California fires hard to battle

As we heard, the winds are making these flames very hard to bottle. We'll go to ginger for the latest on what's next. Good morning, ginger. Good morning. More than 110,000 acres burning in the Kincade said today it is about what happens next. Let's talk about that. There is a huge strong and one of the strongest pressure gradients meaning 77-degree difference between Colorado and California. Look at it smothered by alerts. It's not just because the winds will come offshore which they are, it's because they are squeal squeeze mountain passes and that can enhance it, because there's such a difference in the air pressure, it wants so badly to get to the coast. It's going to go super fast to get there. Let's dive in and show you what happens when you squeeze that air between mountain passes, you can go from a30 to 50-mile-per-hour sustained wind to gusts around 80 miles per hour. On top of it all this heats up and dries out the air. Relative humidity in the 1% to 6% range. To Washington and the latest

