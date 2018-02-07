Transcript for Witnesses describe deadly Bahamas tour boat explosion

that, George. Now to that investigation into what caused a fiery explosion on a Bahamas tour boat. An amecan tourist killed and sevel others injured. This morning we're hearirom witnesses and ABC's erielle reshef is here with the latest. Good morni erielle. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. That terrifying explosion happened in one of T most polar destinations in the Bahamas. Ocean safaris a staple atraction but that boat tour turned into a deadly nightmare and a frantic race abandon ship. This morning one American is dead as others fight for their lives after this harrowing tour boat explosion in thebas. Move the Bo. Move the boat. It' going to explode. Rter: Stefanie Schaffer, a 22-year-old dancer from have suffering a double amputation in edically induced coma. She on a summeoliday with her teenage sister, her mom and stepdad. Her mother also badly injured with several broken bones. Authorities in exuma investigating what caused this popular tour boat to ignite killing one woman and injuring at least nine others. Cell phone vid capture the panic and chaos. The boat mysteriously engulfed in flames sending a mru of thick black smoke billowing into the sky. I need to get away F this area. Eporter: Ten Americans and two bahamian crew members on board at the time and passengers trying to escape the inferno fearing another possible blast. These men from a nearby boat jumping into the water in ray scramble to H pulling one passenger off the burning vessel. This man injured calling for medical attention. Doctor, ctor. Reporter: The U.S. Coast ard airlifting several of the injured Flori for treatment. Kyle Ackerman, one of the passengers on the boatting on Facebook asking for prayers writing, for those who don't know we were in a terrible boat accidentand a lot of us sustained injuries. Later updating we are back in the states at a U.S. Hospital. And that kushnerhat operated thtour boa tells ABC news they won't comment wle the investigation is going and the mas ministry of tourism says we pray for passenger would umbed to hernjuries and offer our heartfelt condolences. I've been on thesehings but you feel so comfortable. You hop on the boat, gng to have a nice time location. If you do that WHA can Y do to make sure iis as safe as possible. Do all of your resear. We don't know what caused Thi plosion but you want to make sure whatever company you go with has beenetted byr hotel, by the cisehip you're with or eve the ministry of tourism itself. You want Toake sure they take safety precautions. Theye all of those first aid kits and safety vests on board and make sure and listen to the safety precautions when they're giving you that outline when you first get on board. All right, erielle, thank you very much. R prayers are with everyone

