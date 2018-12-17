Transcript for Woman accuses Sandals resort of mishandling sexual assault report

. We'll switch gears now and look at th scandal at caribbean sorts. Companieng accusatns they T to silence claims about sexual ast.you sat down with a sandals ecutive. That's right. Speaking out about thola and we're hearing from the leged vtims. As glamorousthe er ING O 10 million guests across 30 years. But it's even better,ause it's in jamaica Rorter: This wom says her Jamaican vacation to reso was anything relaxing. Little did I kno W going to turn into something that I can never take ba Ror she saysne of the resort's employees off her a solo sailing excursi and onc they were alone on the water, he physically and sexuallysaher. You trust people that are ide sureou're hing a gre time. Reporte she says when she reported him to the resort, she asked if she shoulall police she says they tol her would take care of the and rush her intoni a voucher a future trip W included anondisclosure agreeming similar happened to this couple. We had a lot of dreamhat it would B the perfectding on a paradise island eporter:y say on the night before their 2006 wedng at thecompans royal bohemian sort, the butler provided to them by the company, sexually assaulted bride-to-be. It's taye our wedding. I'm supposed to protect her married, something like thishappened. Rhey say sandals D eimburse theme $15,000 that wedding, butnly if they decided sign anondisclosure agreement. They refused they E suing R $30 MI thiss all of a bomb series by"detit free press" of multiple women assaulted at resorts, and being paid their silence. Theydle nd, tk thvihey try Toake care of things by themselves. Reporter: Adam start, the deputy chairman ofdals inteatatays although rare, he is aware O some innt involving his resorts. How many assaults are you aware of? It depends now far we go back, bu a ndful. Four, five? Somewhe around ten. Repr: He ss there a strict protocols and in an incide, are alway called. This case, she saysolice were not and she was told the resort would hanit. Is that an appropriateing? We have protocols. And tt as well? That is now before the courts and Ian't commecifically, but I can say in th hospitality industry, the world ov, that a time we don't deliver, refunds apart of thetapestry. In exchange for a nondisosure? We would call it a settle in the table. Bm line. Do you think offering someone claims have beeexually assaulted byne our empla refund a a sure agreement, do you think that's the proper way to handle a situation likeat? In our security protocols, they are crystal clear.they are in place. They have served theompany very well over the years. Followhemeo make sure we take care of O nts and tir safety. Now bothfhols employees were fired inhose instances,ut it remains to be seen what will happen in the co with T $30 million lawsuit. Seems awaref that court case this that interview.

