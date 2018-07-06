Transcript for Woman hit by foul ball at Fenway Park sues

Now T an off the field battle for the Boston red a N taking the team to court suing raf a foul ball hit her in face claiming the red sox dn't do enough protect her therfans. ABC's gio Benitez hhe I had never heard of anydy being hit with one,no. Reporter: Stephanie taubin taking the stand in a Massachusetts court describing moment that a foul ball Hiter I the face E Ng the Boston red The fling of shock and emotion of, oh,y god, what justhappened Reporter: Taubin now suing team owner Joh Henry and the red forneigence. She's asking for $9.5 mill sayinghe foul ball entered an area that was previously protected a glass barrier that had B removed and notaced Alling that gave her facial fractures and neurological damage. Ieardy bone, thees in my face crack and I just felt an enormous amounfpain. Reporter: An estimated0 fans are hurt each year by batted balls at majorgue ball games. That's at leastwice every E Look out. Oh, my goodness. Reporter: Just last year a title girl was hit by a F ball at Yankee stadium. Her father S suffered ltacial fractures and blee in brain. T R sox telling ABC news th the team and owner John priority I in trial. Meanwhile just F months ago all 30 MLB teams extend netting atlparks because they were seeing more and mor of these injuries. Only makes sense extend it. On the back O the ticket if somethingns there's nothing you can do about it It menti batted balls on the back O the ti. To the NBA finals and that

