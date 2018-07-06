Woman hit by foul ball at Fenway Park sues

More
Stephanie Taubin is suing the Boston Red Sox and owner John Henry for negligence, asking for $9.5 million after a ball hit her in the face in an area where a barrier had been used to protect fans.
1:48 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman hit by foul ball at Fenway Park sues
Now T an off the field battle for the Boston red a N taking the team to court suing raf a foul ball hit her in face claiming the red sox dn't do enough protect her therfans. ABC's gio Benitez hhe I had never heard of anydy being hit with one,no. Reporter: Stephanie taubin taking the stand in a Massachusetts court describing moment that a foul ball Hiter I the face E Ng the Boston red The fling of shock and emotion of, oh,y god, what justhappened Reporter: Taubin now suing team owner Joh Henry and the red forneigence. She's asking for $9.5 mill sayinghe foul ball entered an area that was previously protected a glass barrier that had B removed and notaced Alling that gave her facial fractures and neurological damage. Ieardy bone, thees in my face crack and I just felt an enormous amounfpain. Reporter: An estimated0 fans are hurt each year by batted balls at majorgue ball games. That's at leastwice every E Look out. Oh, my goodness. Reporter: Just last year a title girl was hit by a F ball at Yankee stadium. Her father S suffered ltacial fractures and blee in brain. T R sox telling ABC news th the team and owner John priority I in trial. Meanwhile just F months ago all 30 MLB teams extend netting atlparks because they were seeing more and mor of these injuries. Only makes sense extend it. On the back O the ticket if somethingns there's nothing you can do about it It menti batted balls on the back O the ti. To the NBA finals and that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55715515,"title":"Woman hit by foul ball at Fenway Park sues","duration":"1:48","description":"Stephanie Taubin is suing the Boston Red Sox and owner John Henry for negligence, asking for $9.5 million after a ball hit her in the face in an area where a barrier had been used to protect fans.","url":"/GMA/News/video/woman-hit-foul-ball-fenway-park-sues-red-55715515","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.