Transcript for Woman nearly killed by swarm of 'killer bees'

re with that killer bee Atta I California that left a woman in critical coiof thoands of bees swarming anding her more than 200 times. ABC's chional correspondent matan joins us now from Los Angeles with T story. This is frightening,ma. Rter: It really is teify, Amy. Good morning. That-year-oldoman stable condition this morning ter THA swarm of aicanized bee, some call them kler bees nearly stung her T death Monday. The 911 call you're a to ar from a neighbor likely R life. But it also gives us a sen of how trifyingly relentless those bees were. She's coous. She's on the ground now. Reporter:ea rest making this frantic 911 C unable to do anything to H hi neighbor The bees are attacking and stingi her. Oh, my it's ferocious. Oh, my god, I feel bad for her. Reporter: Authorities say the victim W lives in Orange county, californ has been identified only Byer first name, ma was gettingop out of the trunk of car when she was engu by tens O thousands of slled africanized bees. He's trying fight them off she's standing still. Art movi.don't stand still. Move. You got to move. Ter: Firefighters arriving within nuts. She was literally covered head toe. Her face was completely covered wi bees. Reporteirefighter evenly able to fight the bees by spra the with a fire extinguisher. Started tttack us. Reporter: Hardly the first time. Back in 2016y 20,000 bees sending worshippers leaving this N phoen running. Ging at least 15 people. Go ahead and start blowing. There you go. Reporter: Not far oe county, California, icalabasas, I joined this W thes types of super aggressivbees? ? Sure, all the time. Hatppens? If I was wearihe proper equipment and I had the proper I cou work with them fine. You just -- you're patie workith them they'll try to sting you. Ey'll even try to sting you through the suit. But Yo J have to stay calm. Reporter: Note T H O wore that hood. Do africanized bees look different than these. Only diffce is the behavior. Tdefensiveness. They're on face and in her hair and in her. Reporter: That attack the witnesthalled 911 might have saved MARIA'se. Wow, ma, so if anyone finds themselfn a similar situation being attacked by any kind of bee what shod they do? Reporter: I just wan to 3 million B and thoseesticated bees are okay with F us wasn't using anything but tod the consensus is you are supp run. In so many of the cases Thate with in these sur stories, the advice is confusing. Here it is literally one thing an thing only, run, runs fast as you can Asar can. Bees obviously can fly after th we can run but thedeas get as far away as Y can from T hive and honey which wty're trying to protect and eventuallyopefully they'll leave you alone. Wo it makes sense to Ng. Wish ien the story yester Tnk you, Matt. I took down a hornet's nest by myse There were hornets in the nest. Likeundreds of them but if I had seen that story I would have called some it was okay it all worked out. I glad you're okay. I didn't H run. Coming up, the tourists

