Young voters had low turnout in 2018 midterms

More
Just 13 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 participated in Tuesday's election according to exit polls--with 52 percent women, 48 percent men.
1:34 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young voters had low turnout in 2018 midterms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59027730,"title":"Young voters had low turnout in 2018 midterms","duration":"1:34","description":"Just 13 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 participated in Tuesday's election according to exit polls--with 52 percent women, 48 percent men.","url":"/GMA/News/video/young-voters-low-turnout-2018-midterms-59027730","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.