Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on diamonds, leather and skincare for less

50s before a return to February We have an excited audience in our studio and all excited because it is time now for "Deals & steals" with Tory Johnson. And it is luxe for less. All about luxury items without the steep prices, of course, Tory. You got it. Are you up to 75% off starting with Amelia rose so this is her diamond collection. Diamond initials, pave dimes in sterling silver, diamond cuffs in sterling silver and Lara and I were trying them on. These are just little individual initials. These are great for layering and can mix and match. Wear your own or that of people you love. Normally $58 to $298 but today, these are all slashed by at least 50%, so all the pieces are $20 to $149. A little bling. Okay. Next we've got -- it's everyone is walking around saying quay but it's pronounced key, quay, Australia. Oh, those are good. Those are good. Also we've got Alexis and ct over on the beach. They've got them. A huge assortment you'll find online. Normally $50 to $60 all slashed in half 25 to 30 bucks for your choice. Okay. There on the beach wearing a turtleneck. That's okay. So butter London. Something I'm sure you didn't know. Glitter nail Polish is a big trend and very difficult to put on and take off. No, I knew that. You knew that. We have the peel off Polish. Huge assortment of nails and cosmetics from butter London, their gel selection, all good for you formulas which is what I like best about this brand. Normally $12 to $69 but today it's all cut in half so starts at 6 bucks. From butter long-range. So here I've got for you a necker chief. Just a great idea. Fur faux that goes around your neck and a scarf that you can tie any which way, super soft. You could take the tie out and swap in the ties of your choice with it. This is great. We've got a scene with Tonya and demi rocking theirs. Normally $50. Today her 20 bucks. 20 bucks. A good one. Get on that. Dr. Dennis gross, he is a board certified dermatologist. Has a big practice in New York City many all of his products depending on the skin care concerns, one of the big famous popular ones, the eye mask right now. This is also a huge winner, this is for firming around the eye area, the C plus brightening and firming. One of the most popular products are these pads. Every day it's a quick swipe and it makes skin feel fresher, glowing, gorgeous -- Anti-aging. Keep you looking young. Normally 17 to $159 but these are all slashed in half so Dr. Dennis gross starts at just $8.50. $8.50. So from Brouk, leather and vegan. Great for the traveler. Woven collection. Take a look. Would you say leather, genuine or faux and then this one, which is genuine, which is faux? Hard to tell, right? Yeah. Hard to tell. I don't know -- This one is faux. This one is genuine. Ali and John, the brown one is genuine. Then we've got faux. Huge assortment you'll find online. Normally 60 to $320, slashed up to 75%. Genuine leather. Tory, you've done it again. You know what, everybody here, we are all going home with products from jamierocks and

