I love that title, Tory Johnson. She is here with products from companies that are giving back in a big way. Thank you for doing this. Absolutely. I'm excited to do it. We'll start right here. Yes, first up, this company makes all of these gorgeous products that are inspired by the founder's son Jackson who has down syndrome and so everything is about advocating like a mother. Gratitude journals. The lucky few. There's so many gorgeous patterns. You can personalize the inside pages and do so many things and one of the most beautiful things about this collection of tumblers, iPhone case, journals is that I apportion of the proceeds benefits scholarships for adults with down syndrome. It's amazing. In fact, we have some we'd love to share with you. There's Anna. May designs gave her enough money, $5,000 scholarship to go to Auburn university. Yep. First student with down syndrome at Auburn so amazing for her. We can make more money for their scholarship fund. These are from 12 to $48 all slashed in half starting at 6 bucks. That's fantastic. So moving on to delicious smelling bath balms and candles. Smell so good. This is moosy and what's about amazing about it, what I love about the candles, every one of them comes in a beautiful box. So pretty? A quote about light to bring light in a dark world. All the bath balms have prizes inside. But what's even more gorgeous than the products are the people who make these products. This is a company that is devoted to giving people a second chance. It's fantastic. Everything is about giving people a second chance. The deal. So wait we've got a really good video. Yeah. Roll 'em. We are so much more than just making bath balms and candles. This is a great place for the community. They help out so much. For people like me who struggled in the past with drug addiction, they give us a second chance and offer us a new start. I love what she's saying because a job is a pathway to so bright. If you can have a job, good things can happen. These gorgeous products range from $7 to $24 all slashed in half so starting at $3.50. Gorgeous products. Smells so good. This is an incredible skin care line. It was started by Fran Crisco Clark. He had an accident that left him paralyzed and his father helped him develop the line. This smoothing marine cream and retinol rescue. Two big beauty winners from "Allure" magazine and Oprah. Fan formula favorites. Great cause. He's an ambassador now for the Christopher reeve foundation. They normally start at $45 slashed in half so start at $22.50 and free shipping from Clark. Really good company. I love mantra bands. I pulled a few phrases for you here. You and ginger. Always in my heart, thank you. Love yourself and dream bigger. All of these are great. This company is about giving you positivity, inspiration, 24/7. You stack these on your wrist and wherever you go, you look down and think beautiful thoughts and support environmental causes. Normally $25 to $35 slashed in half starting at $12.50. Really good. I was so inspired to help I wanted to help you. I had a little tennis situation and moving slow. So you guys know this brand. Ginger has got all of these in her house. I do. So, there, gorgeous. We've got bibs, duckies, teethers, plates. Teaching kids early on forget about disposable, the plates stick to the table. These are also about good smiles and what I love about these is for every product that you buy, they donate a meal to feeding America to end childhood hunger. They've given 1.5 million meals. We'll roll a clip from one of Bella tunno's partner. One in four children live below the poverty level. Our friends from Bella tunno come out every month and help at one of our pantries and bring their love, enthusiasm, their excitement to help feed our neighbors in need. Thank you very much for helping us end child hunger. Thanks, Bella tunno. Thank you, Bella tunno, amazing. We'll give a lot of meals away, range from 11 to $22 and tart from $5 to $10 and have a big announcement. A big announcement. Will you please stand up. One of Bella tunno's CEO, Michelle Buelow, what do you have to say. We're excited to double our meal donation for any products sold today. To end childhood hunger. Everyone, by the way, in our audience, yeah, you're getting gifts from mantra bands and Bella tunno and we've partners

