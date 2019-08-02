Transcript for Quick fashion fixes to take your style to the next level

Jack already in New York some problem ninety. Mr. we asked you guys to tell us what challenges your precinct. And now we have five viewers here with real challenge as. About it the ultimate fashion fix we're gonna get started right yeah well you listen to what it's so easy to get into fashion right yes happened we were talking about happens to me all the time yeah I can believe in yoga pants every day I will they did we all would let me you're really. Yeah. You guys. The good news is it's not expensive it's not very time consuming to actually completely change your fashion game just little tweaks out. And we can do. Tremendous thinking all right data starring Christian we have this agreement picture of the before Christen as you can see. Loves her excess and that the selling really officer accessory she lapped at her motto is more is more you know pain and I think is with accessories. Great. And he don't have to Wear. All of them all of why all wet wet you know I mean it. Do you she is now why. Why America look she can. I want it hurts to you know what that she doesn't need all of the yeah. I gave her a black turtleneck she and a pair hi Lisa black kids she's ever owned a black turtleneck of course you've only got Scott Smith studied had I guess it was a weird all the time. A great little suede. It's moto jacket and you know I didn't want to take all of her. Because that's the way so I did a great hair. Python she is python printed Hughes. Yeah yeah. Chris still feel like you're getting enough accessories absolutely I feel worksheets and ready to go out on the town about it yet James I think you've got a little moto jacket I think you're ready for a night out to lend to a great I love you. That's our second year where this is letter us. The other Lara says she tends to Wear all black you just give Christian black this Lara wears a lot of what she wants try to find a way to work and some color what was the fact isn't yet there's teachings of cleric she was always in black which is not a bad thing we love black it's a great color. It's I you know it's a staple in our closet but it's easy you just add little posse up and also she was wearing everything theory tight. Good how it doesn't always mean right she's got a great body but we have to be yes that we have to be able to you know. Play around with different shapes and ordered to really understand what looks greener figure this out over. Okay. I know my home. John Ashcroft as shocker with colors thinking what color is still something like I'm you troll or a pattern like the leopard print. It's so easy to Wear with all the black eyed and she are he has in her closet and she also has never worn a white button down shirt out. Not able to everyone's wardrobe I'm shocked I haven't had one got Stuart kind of find that and guess what peace Joseph jeans boot cut jeans high wasted. She was always in fitted pants you totally changed her look fat. About it did not Keith. Smack he as a MacKey her office. Is gaggle she tends to lean toward a skinny jeans and sweater every day yeah who doesn't there's MacKey great action yes she wants to dip into them more professional luck. A little bit more sophisticated but she still really young so weird new. Okay. Working not since it's actually quite casual. So I want to putter in up my favorite piece suits but I'd get 18 turn she doesn't age appropriate you know this isn't a huge. Or. And why did he can YIT. Sure that she's like. Ready to go you know he gives you that coverage of us of the company's letter to you know give you covers whatever you want it to cover in general needs you anyway. But you can take just a dress up address its Aaron I had if you look green yeah. Or a white button down. I chose so who's next now we have to life. So Tulane doesn't like the traditional eternity now right wow. You're even pregnant I think and I'm and it does not a lot I was there via and you want to just see how did you less. Let's show. Off that front there's no reason we should be very anti air waist and looking larger and then we need to look you know I. Tank fitted dress by Isabella Oliver to great maternity line I wore when I was pregnant I did a little bit of it and she moto jacket and a great little you know what the little tiny heels are very in right now so we're he is okay won't last very long on am. Right thinking you look beautiful congratulations I mean yeah. I actually better seat could become an outlook didn't really. OK it's also not a lot yes she worked from home she wants to look a little bit more feminine shot with leggings and sweatshirt so what I did was I mean act I turned into little bump prints that come here. It's pretty easy way to feel like you're getting dressed is actually put on a draft. And then you feel like Tea Party won the fashion game I did that little balconies they. Rate French little bit would you throw on the trust if you were working on after the super come to zero comfortable all of the these are great tips just as always we love you guys off. All of the clothes. Wearing thank you so much can. I'm these outfits you guys can shopper looks at her web site including Jackson's beloved. Comebacks here please me in on the.

