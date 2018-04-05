How Amazon is studying body sizes to help make clothes fit better

ABC News' technology correspondent Becky Worley reports on the new push from Amazon to help you find clothing that is the perfect fit.
3:31 | 05/04/18

{"id":54932255,"title":"How Amazon is studying body sizes to help make clothes fit better","duration":"3:31","description":"ABC News' technology correspondent Becky Worley reports on the new push from Amazon to help you find clothing that is the perfect fit. ","url":"/GMA/Style/video/amazon-studying-body-sizes-make-clothes-fit-54932255","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
