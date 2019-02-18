Transcript for Looking back at the best fashion moments at the Oscars

oscars all week. With just six days until the big night, we're taking a look at some of the academy awards' most memorable fashion moments. It's been a night for stars to shine and fashion to take center stage. Daring. Dazzling. The red carpet has I all. From Audrey Hepburn shining. She set the bar incredibly high. Reporter: For years, actresses have been pushing the envelope of fashion. And in her Arnold scazzi pantsuit. Once the camera flashes hit it, it was complete LE see-through. Reporter: And Cher. This harkens back to the good old days. I feel so bad for whoever sat behind her. Reporter: Celi nerks E throwing out all fashion rules. Leave it to Celine to take a fashion risk and wear it backwards. It worked. Reporter: Gwyneth paltrow wearing a pink gown. All over mek, young women are wearing it. Reporter: No one was ready for what Bjork wore. It continues to come up as an example of what not to do on the red carpet unless you want to be a spectacle. This is the first Oscar for Halle berry. Reporter: From Elie Saab. It balanced between extremely sexy but also Hollywood royalty. Which, on that night, Halle berry definitely became. Reporter: For Angelina Jolie, she created a viral sensation by more than just her Versace des. She brought the sexy to the red carpet. It was all about the leg. Meme about the leg. A Twitter account about the leg. We're still talk about her leg to this day. Reporter: Jennifer Lawrence pairing he is Christian dior. She looks like a princess. Most people remember her for falling up the stairs in this gorgeous gown. Reporter: The academy awards is the perfect place to fall for the actresses you love. And celebrity stylist Michaela erlanger is here. She'll show us how some iconic outfits can inpyre everyday looks for you. Shop the looks on our website. If you're liking it, you can get into it. Let's go ahead and -- Micaela, welcome, by the way. Thank you. We begin with Gwyneth paltrow. This is one of your favorites. From '9? CHLT I love this dress. It was perfect for her. It suited her complexion. I think she was within of the first people to really wear pink on the red carpet. So this, for me is up with of my all-time favorites. It was Ralph Lauren. Gorgeous after the that. I love the slip dress. A modern look. And the '90s are back. This is cristobel. Tell us what you did there. So, speaking of the '90s, I wanted to give this a modern spin. But keeping in mine that the '90s theme. I layered a slip dress, just like Gwen -- Gwyneth's. All-ya Roberts in 2001. Tell me about this dress. It was iconic. It's a personal favorite of mine. Black and white is so classic. What made this dress so special is there was a focal point. It really lent it to creating a moment that would stand the test of time. Let's make a moment right now. Come on and bring out the evidence look. This is Alex. What did you do here? Well, I really wanted to give this an updated modden approach. I wanted to hone in on the black and white them. So I chose a diagonal stripe time. And I paired wit a track pant. We're seeing a lot of those. Now also this trend of black and white. We're seeing it on the runways. New Yo fashion week just wrapped up. Very appropriate. Paired it with a leather jacket. You look very cool. You do. Finally, you did this one. You styled Lupita in all pearls. Not long ago. 2015. What did you do here? We custom-designed a dress for Calvin Klein. Completely made out of pearls. We have to move on and bring out the daytime look. This one confused me. I see it now. Who needs jewelry when you can embellish your jeans? Embellished from head to toe. We incorporated the pearl detail on the den anymore. All you need is a little bit of bling. She had a pretty headband. So beautiful. Thank you so much. Thank you all. Thank you. Thank you to Bloomingdale's. We're going to come right back. Micaela, congratulations on making everybody red carpet

