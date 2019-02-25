Transcript for Best fashion moments from the 2019 Oscars red carpet

Kids are. Oscar is not your party. Our audience they look good. We don't govern itself without could move up from Bob. Sooner or go to break when their car. One of the most important and fun. Some people take chances and we thought we saw volume on the crap you. Here I am. We'll let out a lot to say queen over the so like you guys said but you know what will be the queen of the night was Regina K yeah. After passing game all award he. You can cut that off go right to dress was just so queen it's a list and I know that she had started working with the designers months ahead and the wide net for. One badgers had with us you want to look back at this tonight. First Oscar nomination and not be dated she wanted to address that was still have to find what when he years later. Think that's all it is James Baldwin. Reputation and she said she wanted to win a classic American designer. And I heard that. We're paying admits Gemma yeah. We see on a red carpet because. It is covered up we don't see its latest we don't yet pledging that might we see it's hydrologist ruffled by the sophisticated. Look at. And I loved about this chick every blossom pink. Have section of the parish of the fact that record flood that's coming down the runway. Valentino but then we saw Tracy Ellis won't do not own version that you and his movie. Gotta swept the runway but I just love this I think is so new. Impression innovate and. My girl how about Glenn Close yeah. And one year old superhero yeah. She's reineck grade gold dress without cape no less than they usually Ali's old rules about how you if you're a woman of a certain age had to dress in this. Boring leave respectable mother of the bride way and I think she is like. I got seven Oscar nomination. I am coming for that. Herrera dress weighs 42 pounds because it. Four million beads I'm exhausted thinking about what worked out to yeah. It it would come about trends Joseph yeah and we saw a lot of pink on the way to Carolina color of the night and listen who ended it better than the whole evening we Julia Roberts and alleys are out. So you're such a surprise. The greatest we saw all shades of pink so everyone from a pale pink on KC musgrave all the way to the helping that was on Helen Mirren. And we're looking at women who worked thirty all the way up to their seventies and this trend is just as applicable to the ball. I have. Perhaps jealous ex patriots you'll recall that like it's really been very feminine and very delicate. But you know and early nineteen hundreds can wasn't colorful Boyce. Things Oscar show that's it pink can be very probable. And it can be Beverly sexy and older black. Not clear look. But Billy Porter said about what do you mom he was spot on with what he said about have a check engine here benzene fashion you know. He looked watches a news christened Simeon a tad Segal slash gal mile. Having read that Bob does look look at detonated to weigh starving com yeah. That's about the only thing he's really been doing this pushing the envelope the entire ward sees that because he doesn't want. I'll make us question what its commitment and what isn't masculinity and I and then of course lots of women made us question that is well. Let's look at I'm we have up BellSouth look at all the kids Shanahan. The incredible and that Tom Brown three piece of velvet suit means you want a little bogged down to get that kind of view there because we had. Melissa McCarthy and she walked Brandon Maxwell I love it with the digits on the bottom but cannot extract. An integrated banana cake and there was dying of warming you know she's a lot and while chasing her she could do that why some kind of edgy lapses marble. In the U lots of fun frivolity and going on with this let's residual talk among. And then we'll solve apparently it all chat. A sequin. Top I'm tuxedo jacket Bubba but trying. Yeah. I'm Anglican. Little did what I did and it doesn't take up pantsuit on women have been a really big trend isn't her ward he's again but the. Billy Porter showed up in that tuxedo gown and look so great. I mean that's groundbreaking that's it. And this is actually ground brain until you. Yeah okay if they don't really need at the but you've spent sitting fed limited interest red carpet and enabling lot of fun thing that lot of fun with their accessories to totally yeah I mean first I do think just it was adventures in general I was sort of like the death of steering you know. Celebrities used to be so worried about wearing the wrong thing and I think now we're just seeing this confidence which is really refreshing. So yeah you just share Dianne Warren she of course was nominated for writing the song from this RPG movie about it Bader Ginsburg she at a little Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure out. Looking out of her hot day after Aqua Fina continue to steal the hearts and minds yeah. I. I carry a and actually drinking out of it on the red carpet which I feed you know. I don't think that's perfect thing to do wanna on a nerve wracking I carpet and Spike Lee did -- full on Tuesday. I'm man at the red carpet that and I thought it was a me and then told Jordan that Michael hurriyat specially commissioned by him exactly and had his Taylor intentionally make the camps highway others also I won't say yes so you could see those little. Now I haven't heard the phrase I want. Wow how how. The Lady Gaga. Oh my yeah. Twitter for talking about lady got out too much because she's been such a fashion force this entire season. But you know I have to say it I think there are two classes of dressing for Oscars there's the type who goes over the top. Really makes her statement and it's really the climax of the season and then you've got the really classic drafts are. And you really thought she was gonna show up and you really crazy. And in the end she really toned it down and I mean it's a very chic and very fashionable little clock draft. And about a thousand queen would hit the health but still very subdued forgot god help a bit down. But that Tiffany necklace. I. Yeah yeah. CQ other diamonds on that necklace as well yeah. Pat Williams made the right was Audrey Hepburn during an emotional gallon for breakfast when you are powerhouse yes we'll. About 5000. The right here. Don't think you could prove they about mantle you know. You hear the good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.