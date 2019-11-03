Transcript for How to find the best jeans for your body type

fashion series, who, what, wear. Breaking down the hottest looks of the season with Lori bergamotto. Thank you, you have gone through so many jeans. Found Jean that work for every single body out there. You guys really looked at 300? Over 00, Lara. We, on goodhousekeeping.com. I love that. We love models. But not every body is a model body. We called in over 00 pairs of Jean. What are women concern about? Their shorter legs? Curvier thighs? Real problem. We got real solutions. Let's get right to it. A beautiful model, Tricia, sporting a style to lengthen your leg. Come on out. So Tricia is a proud, petite girl. She's almost 5'2" she wanted me to make sure I got that three-quarters of an inch in there. She's wearing the Sofia skinny side stripe. Walmart. $26.50. Available at Walmart. Tease are Sofia Vergara's new denim line. We want two thing. You're looking for an ankle crop here. This detail here. Just has that little crop. You're showing a flash of skin, it's really leg lengthening. Also, this vertical stripe on the side. Show that. I love how it's tonal. I'm had you brought that up. You're looking for a subtle contrast to add that elongating factor. Tricia said, I don't want to wear a heel. I'm a proud short girl. I love that. A point toe draws the line out. I think she looks fantastic. I love those. Walmart. We'll have all the Jean on our website. You can shop from our website. Thank you. Our next model, Kristen is, it's all about the booty. All about that booty. Come op out, Kristen. Wait a minute. You don't really have one. You're tiny. ? She is tiny. The thing srk we want to give her a booty. So these are -- butt boosting jeans. We're trying to create one. This is H & M skinny ankle high-rise jeans. They have an inner seam down the front. And Kristen, we don't want to see a pancake butt. We want to see the booty. Turn around. A couple of things to note. Give it a shake, too. There's this angular pocket here. You see how it dip down a little bit. Yes. Tricks your eye. The yolk here is a nice, soft "V." It's creating a heart. It's creating a heart booty. These jeans are under $0. Are they comfy? Love them. Kristen is my good housekeeping colleague. Thank you, Kristen. That was -- next, thigh-slimming. If you want a Jean to make your thinks look leaner, come on out. Come on out, Nicole. Nicole. Another colleague. This is a problem no matter what height you are. A lot of women cite that they want their thighs to look more slender. We put her in these everlane authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans. They fell like real jeans. You Doan want anything too tight. They should be fitted and make sure that the rise is right around the nav erk L. Look for the reinforced theme so if your thighs are rubbing, row have more. It's a high-rise. Not a superhigh-rise. The last one is the complementing all your serves. Yes, shake it. There we go. Come on out, Antoinette. She's in our old Navy secret slim pocket rock star jeans. Doesn't she look like a rock Yeah. A lot of thing that we heard from plus women is at the they wanted a Jean that made them feel sexy. We feel like we achieved this with Antoinette. These are $52 at old Navy. If you turn to the side, I want to show the waistband. It moves with her. That's key. You want something that is -- These are good booty jeans. Turn around, let's see that booty. That's what you're looking for. Old Navy has a secret slim pocket. A sculpting fabric. The secret slim. Secret slim old Navy. That's fantastic. Again, everything really we're looking to make Hur that real women are finding -- You do. We appreciate it. And we have hooked it up so if you like a pair of these jeans. Go to our website. You can shop right there. Good housekeeping's March issue is on stans right now.

