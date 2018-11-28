Instagram influencer accused of going black for followers

More
Emma Hallberg, a white teenager and self-proclaimed model, is being accused "blackfishing," or pretending to be black, to get more followers.
2:49 | 11/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Instagram influencer accused of going black for followers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59465241,"title":"Instagram influencer accused of going black for followers","duration":"2:49","description":"Emma Hallberg, a white teenager and self-proclaimed model, is being accused \"blackfishing,\" or pretending to be black, to get more followers.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/instagram-influencer-accused-black-followers-59465241","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.