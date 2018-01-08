Transcript for Jennifer Aniston has an idea for a series with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

Now tlusive F look at "Instyle" new coverr Jennifer aniston open and T mt common misconceptionple H about and Laura brownhere us. I canlw that in the morning. How ly. Jimmy Kimmel's wife mol nearney did this a great jobndot her to Ta ndidly. Ove THA questi, finally hearing fr jenniferheel what is the biggest misconceptn about her? Yeah, it'sus that she -- she's speaks a lot Abo -- what is fithmolly, when are thewins due a she W like a single woman is L than anyone like sheaidas anybody ever been called spin man. Thw is so easy. 'S two goo fen and she's 49 yrsold. Gre if I do say myself. Over these miceptions. Life isbig as her movies. Is jnifer hang it when women, menpeople feel like theyan say why don't you ha kids. Said women are defined by havin children. Maybe she is meant to do some he.people don't know the backry or emotional STO Y. Ever goes on bed the decision to have or doe children, ands not to anybody to judge. Aurtful becse you don't reans T's hardnough for any woman sotrying to conceive and not I relationip, imagine seeing your entire pered on ery biboardvery day. Most of I N rrect. Nothing to be envied. Listen, very impoant ti a lot of will there ever be a "Friends" reot She said manc is into it. Joey, getim on the ne. T est man and what sh mentioned maybe sheey and Lisa kudrow ul together to do"golden girl S. A gir cam. You made my da one of the important things everyone is including,alo me about that. What we D in S "Instyle," we did a video of every in the issue who has been phographed giving a high-five F Jen to Jimmy Kio the lawyers the cren BAC with T parents and all high-fivg each other and the idea tter THA anyon else. You're a movie Sr you're not betrhan anyone who works in a . Everyone whodoesn't feel worse, you feel better. You fnvolved and included and if you buy all the better. What a great message. Eat to see you. Can't wait to see I septemb E. Good morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.