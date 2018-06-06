Transcript for Kate Spade's family speaks out about her death

First, that breaking news from overnigh ne details about one of the most famous designers, Kate spade's death stunning the fashion world and the milli who loved eric American brand. Her name I O everyone kn smanys from ities to presidents' dahters sharing their tributes this morning and Eva pilgrim is outside one fate spade's stores here in new yorkithhe latest. Good mornin Eva. Reporteooing, michael.k and sadness. Kate spade wasn't just a fashiondesigner, she embodied B that carried her name and started offs a fashion editor at magazine, bored with the bags theater outthere, she detart makinher own. She was a hold name. Kapade's unexpected death sendingck waves into the communi this morning. It at this point in time to be a tragic case of apparent suicide. But it I early in the investigation. The was a suicide lef at the scene. Orice say T 55-year-old wound by a housekeeper in her parve home and that she hanherself in her bedroom lea behd he husband and business part Andy and r-old daughter. A spokespeon for her family saying we were all devastated. We loved dearly and W ss her terbly. Hi. Now reports spade's death could B the result of a year's long inal battle. Heolder sister telling "E Kansas City star" over e-mail spade's death was, quote, not unexpected W the newspaper saying she red debilitating mental illness for the last three our yea and spade's sister said back in 2014 writing, we werereaked out but she kept watching it and watching it over and over. Kansas cit native launched her iconicnd in 1993 with andyspade,ho later became husband. I knew that I wanted tort a business and he said, bags. Yoove handbags. Reporteer namesake company calling her a visnary and saying they honor all the beauty she brought into this world. In 2007 spade sold Herke in the brand taking a break from fashion only to return in 201 talking about her new line francelentine in O of her final interviews for a build sees. We sol Kate spade and I took off a good N years raising my daughter and absolutely adored every momentf it. Reporter: Asews of spade's death spread cities and fans ti Ivanka Trump tweeting,e we never truly her's pn or the burden they carry. If you aretruggling with depression and contempng suicidlease seekelp. Overnit, the designer's brother-in-law, act David it's a world out th pe. Try to hang in an interviewh "Glamour" magazine she told them she Ed to be rembered not just as a good busineman but as a greatriend and a HEC of a lot of fun, Amy. Thank you very much. We'rjoined byel stylist and author Joe Z and, Joe, you'v katsp for years. You worked with her in her inner circ. What are her friendssaying about this tragic, news. I mean I think this is just very hard time for really everybodyoss the board. Yocan see hasort of outpouring of grief and sort of love for what Kate was. I he her back in the ea'90s. I just started as anistant and shwas filling in as an accessory editor and she was ntemplating I mean she said tomehinking starting a handba and think back in 1992 nobdid is. Editors did Nott jobs big magazines to start handbag lines and at the time I didn't comprehend it but she would go to build this incredible emre. What are her friends saying about he G? Any signs ofression orny kind of struggle withi her marriage or just with her personally? I mean I thinkhe last time I saw her was about ear ago at a mutual friend's wedding in the Hamptons and spo of her friends yesterday andacross the board the was a lot of shock. Theate W knew was incredibly spirited aal and I think thisust ad time. Hard for M to speculate what happened at behind closed doors but the Kate that iw was always with smile. We heard in the piece she had keew years off to focus on her family and her daughter specifically and then she started this new line recently with her husband. Was she excited to be back in business working again? Think what it allowed her to do I be create tiff andhis ne brand, Frances Valentine, allowed her to in and roll her sleeves up and do something fun again. What are her friends saying in terms of just how she wants to beemembered row they want her to be remem Mean I think they want -- I think they wanteople to know she did pave the way forot of what's happening in fashion today. As I S before she was doing stuff nob bere. I mean to launch this line, to become this female businessman who really did alifestyle brand inry W that became so global Ando big, I mean I think LE reallyhould giv her kudos for thjoe, we'll have a lot more legacy and what shevebehi. Thank you so much.

