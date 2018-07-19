27 Disney cocktails you must try before you die

More
We've even created a handy-dandy checklist so you don't lose track.
1:06 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 27 Disney cocktails you must try before you die

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56674837,"title":"27 Disney cocktails you must try before you die","duration":"1:06","description":"We've even created a handy-dandy checklist so you don't lose track.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/27-disney-cocktails-die-56674837","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.