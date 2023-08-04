Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes adorable baby monkey

Saffron, a 3-pound baby mandrill, resides with her mom Hazel in the treetops of her habitat on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

August 4, 2023

