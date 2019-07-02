Dream job alert: Cruise line looking for traveler to Instagram adventures

More
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is in search of a "shore explorer."
0:39 | 02/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dream job alert: Cruise line looking for traveler to Instagram adventures
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60895779,"title":"Dream job alert: Cruise line looking for traveler to Instagram adventures","duration":"0:39","description":"Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is in search of a \"shore explorer.\"","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/dream-job-alert-cruise-line-traveler-instagram-adventures-60895779","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.