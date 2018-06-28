Transcript for New Toy Story Land turns you into an honorary toy in Andy's backyard

land. Check it out. To infinity and beyond! They're the toys we first fell in love with more than 20 years ago. Look, we're all very impressed with Andy's new toy. Toy? T-o-y, toy. And now they're supersized at Disney's toy story land. A whimsical world where you get to play big. Now that I've made it to toy story land I realize this place is made for young kids, oh, good, I found one. Are you ready, Adrian? Let's do it. ?????? you imagine it first & now it comes to life. It is amazing. In Andy's backyard and Andy has spread his toys out all over the backyards and we're honorary toys and get to experience what it is to be toy size. Adrian ran through Andy's footprint. It's a size 240. Nothing makes you feel small like a huge footprint. Before Adrian and I hit the rides we get a greeting from sarge and his green army men. Good to see you, company halt. I want to see how you dole doing orders. Let's see you salute. Yay. Give me five. Now, a low five. Now, the knuckles. Bam. Good work. Nicely done. I see you're great at being adorable. Can you do marching? Left, right, left, right, left, right. Are you ready to do this, baby? Yeah. Yeah. High-five. Then we board alien swirling saucers, a toy rocket that takes us 0en a spin through space. All this play has our stomachs grumbling so we stop at woody's lunch box. I think it's time to take a little break. What do you think? Get a little food? Let's do it. Howdy, partner. Your grilled cheese and two mystic portal punches. One ride that Adrian isn't quite tall enough. I'll have to did the slinky dog dash by myself. That was awesome. And no trip would be complete without a visit with buzz and woody. Of course, some hugs and even a little dancing. In case you couldn't tell, that is a double thumbs up from Adrian and I. Toy story land, the long awaited toy story land opens Saturday. For now green army patrol, assemble. ?????? all right. We'll head back to you. Fun, ginger. Thank you. We love it. We can head to our website for more ontoy story land rides and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.