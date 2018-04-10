How one bride lost more than 60 pounds before her wedding

Melissa Mountain shares her inspirational weight loss transformation story and nutritionist Maya Feller shares more tips on how you can lose weight at home on "GMA."
4:15 | 10/04/18

